BIZ BYTES: Bally's Quad Cities treats Rock Island Academy

Bally's Quad Cities C.R.E.W. team

C.R.E.W. team members from Bally's Quad Cities serve pizza, chips, cookies and bottled water to Rock Island Academy students.

Bally’s Quad Cities C.R.E.W. team donated and served pizza, chips, cookies and bottled water to 60 Rock Island Academy students recently. Marci Dinneweth, senior director of human resources, also played a game of “red light green light” with the kids.

“The Rock Island Academy has been our adopted school for the past 10-plus years," Travis Hankins, vice president/general manager at Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, said in a news release. "This was our first opportunity to see the kids again, in person, since the pandemic, so it was especially meaningful. It is refreshing to get out of the office and take an afternoon to serve food, play games and see the students’ smiles again,” 

According to the release, the Rock Island Academy is a K-6 elementary school that educates over 400 students. Twenty-five percent of its population is comprised of English Learner students who speak up to 13 languages, with Kirundi, Karen and Spanish being the most frequently spoken. The academy has over 45 staff members.

