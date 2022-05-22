BIZ BYTES: Bally's Quad Cities treats Rock Island Academy

“The Rock Island Academy has been our adopted school for the past 10-plus years," Travis Hankins, vice president/general manager at Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, said in a news release. "This was our first opportunity to see the kids again, in person, since the pandemic, so it was especially meaningful. It is refreshing to get out of the office and take an afternoon to serve food, play games and see the students’ smiles again,”