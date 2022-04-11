BIZ BYTES: BankORION Announces record earnings.

Orion Bancorporation President and CEO Matthew P. Bollinger informed stockholders the company ended 2021 with another year of record net income on Monday, March 21, at Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel in Rock Island.

The company set a record for net income for the sixth year in a row.

Total assets ended the year at $612 million, an increase of 13% over the prior year end and total stockholders’ equity ended the year at $63 million. In addition, total loans and total deposits ended the year, respectively, at $285 million and $518 million.

Also at their 131st annual meeting, the shareholders reelected Bollinger, Douglas R. Nelson and Brad Keleher to the board of directors for three-year terms. The board of directors of BankORION and its parent company, Orion Bancorporation, Inc., also announced the promotions of Valerie A. Johnson, to assistant vice president, project development officer; Jeremy T. Lewison to assistant vice president, operations officer; Aleshia V. Chiesa to assistant vice President, marketing director; and Lindsey J. Uttech to human resources director.

BankORION has seven locations including Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo, Annawan and Bettendorf.

