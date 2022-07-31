 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: BankORION names Handel chief financial officer

Toby A. Handel has accepted the position of chief financial officer for BankORION.

He joins BankORION with many years of accounting, tax and community bank experience, according to a news release. He is a CPA and spent many years as a senior manager with a nationally recognized CPA firm.

Headquartered in Orion, BankORION has over 132 years of experience in financial services with total assets of $600 million. It has locations in Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo and Annawan in Illinois and Bettendorf in Iowa. 

