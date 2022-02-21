BIZ BYTES: Banks promote Wiley, McGarry

A retirement at First Central State Bank’s sister financial institution Maquoketa State Bank is moving some familiar faces to new locations.

First Central’s Scott Wiley has been promoted to senior vice president/senior lender and is now located at the DeWitt location. Wiley has served at First Central’s Eldridge location for 14 years. He will take over for Leo McGarry, who has been promoted to Maquoketa State Bank president and CEO. McGarry is filling the opening for the recently retired Kevin Burns.

“We’re excited to see Scott transition into this new role, and we are confident he will continue the great relationships already established at our DeWitt location,” First Central State Bank President Brigham Tubbs said.

Burns retired after 39 years with Maquoketa State Bank. McGarry has 20 years of experience with First Central State Bank and most recently held the positions of SVP and senior lender.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.