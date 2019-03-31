With Interstate 74 detours in effect due to bridge construction, Bass Street Chop House in Moline is inviting commuters to I-74 happy hour.
Instead of sitting in traffic, the restaurant on Facebook invited customers to "come sit with us" and enjoy drink specials. From 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bass Street is offering half-price wine by the glass, half-price tap beer, a featured half-price specialty martini and half-price Redemption Old Fashions.
For more information on Bass Street Chop House, at 1601 River Drive, visit its website or Facebook page.
Citizens First Bank donates to Make-A-Wish
Citizens First Bank employees recently presented a check to the Clinton County Make-A-Wish organization.
The bank, KROS Radio, Make-A-Wish and the Clinton High School basketball teams all partner to create the Swish for Make-A-Wish program in the community, which Citizens First Bank has sponsored for 19 years. Each time the Clinton High School River Kings and Queens make a three-point basket during the regular season, the bank makes a donation to Make-A-Wish.
This year, Citizens First Bank donated $500 to the organization.
Clinton County will host its annual Make-A-Wish event on April 6 at the Vista Grande in Clinton. Tickets are available, but will not be sold at the door.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Barb Jacobsen at 563-249-9016.
Per Mar names president of electronic security
Per Mar Security Services, based in Davenport, has named Chris Edwards as president of electronic security.
According to the news release, Edwards will be responsible for all aspects of the electronic security division, including sales, operations, marketing, the monitoring center, customer care and data entry.
"I am incredibly excited to join the Duffy family and all the fantastic employees at Per Mar who work hard every day to serve their customers," Edwards said in the release. "The culture that they have built over the years is one that focuses on people development and to be able to be a part of that is humbling. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and customer satisfaction going forward."
Prior to Per Mar, Edwards held a variety of executive management positions across several industries, including most recently serving as president of Gazette Communications in the media and marketing industry.
Edwards received his bachelor's degree from Drake University. He has served on a number of local and national industry boards, as well as being an active volunteer with non-profits in Cedar Rapids.
"I am really pleased to bring Chris on-board,” Brian Duffy, chief operating officer, said in the release. "He understands how important great employees are to our success, and I expect him to be a wonderful cultural fit. It will also be great to have his input on our senior leadership team."
—Sarah Ritter