BIZ BYTES: Bath for the Braves honors Coal Valley man with shower installation

Midwest Bath Co. has announced two area winners in its annual Bath for the Braves national program.
Dan Stegall of Coal Valley and Richard Kozeliski of Des Moines will each receive a free safety shower installation from the company.
Midwest Bath does a bath remodel for a local vet as part of a Bath for the Braves national program.
To learn more about our program, visit https://www.midwestbath.com/baths-for-the-brave.
