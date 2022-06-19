BIZ BYTES: Best Western SteepleGate Inn is sold

After nearly 40 years of owning and operating the Best Western SteepleGate Inn in Davenport, Frontier Hospitality Group recently announced the sale of the hotel to Global Brothers Davenport, LLC.

It is a bittersweet end of an era for FHG. The decision to sell one of the company’s flagship hotels was not easy, as the past 38 years running the hotel have been filled with cherished memories," Dan Huber, CEO and co-owner of FHG, said.

Global Brothers will retain all current staff at present wage rates and comparable benefits, and continue to operate the hotel with the same name, Best Western Plus SteepleGate Inn. The company met with hotel staff today to answer any questions regarding the sale and to exchange parting words, “Our thoughts are those of gratitude for the thousands of employees and guests who have made SteepleGate a special place. We also wish the new owners much success in building upon the SteepleGate legacy,” said Huber.

FHG has plans to continue to build new hotels in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and beyond. Included are plans to build a Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf, immediately north of the Home2 Suites, beginning later this year.

The Best Western Plus SteepleGate Inn was developed by Bart T. Baker and Hamp Baker. It opened its doors in 1985.

