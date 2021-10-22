 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: Bettendorf Business Network to host job fair
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: Bettendorf Business Network to host job fair

  • 0
Waterfront

The Bettendorf Business Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will host the first BBN Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St. in Bettendorf.

The Bettendorf Business Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will host the first BBN Job Fair to assist the community in securing employment.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St. in Bettendorf.

Employers from a variety of career backgrounds will be on hand. They include finance, health care, manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, home services, retail and government.

IowaWORKS will be on hand to provide job-seeking tips, resume advice and overview of local job-seeker services.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News