BIZ BYTES: Bettendorf Business Network to host job fair

The Bettendorf Business Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will host the first BBN Job Fair to assist the community in securing employment.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St. in Bettendorf.
Employers from a variety of career backgrounds will be on hand. They include finance, health care, manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, home services, retail and government.
IowaWORKS will be on hand to provide job-seeking tips, resume advice and overview of local job-seeker services.
