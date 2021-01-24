BIZ BYTES: Bettendorf native joins Hy-Vee Hall of fame

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Bettendorf native Bill Herrington was named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame last month. Herrington, who serves as a retail meat supervisor at Hy-Vee, Inc., was inducted as the 2020 Retail Supervisor of the Year at the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting in December.
Hy-Vee Executive Vice President, Chief Fresh Officer Karl Kruse cited Herrington’s passion for providing the absolute best meat and seafood offerings for Hy-Vee customers as key reasons for his being named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.
“Bill has been instrumental in opening the stores in the Minneapolis market,” Kruse said in a news release. “His knowledge and expertise made him the perfect person to supervise these stores. Bill’s passion for meat, seafood and Hy-Vee is second to none. He is truly always focused on the customer. Bill is very sales driven and always looking for the next opportunity to drive volume. He has an incredible work ethic and if something needs to be done, we can always count on Bill.”
Herrington graduated from Bettendorf High School. He began his Hy-Vee career working as a part-time meat service clerk at the Bettendorf store in 1987. Bill has also worked at the West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee in Davenport and the Clinton Hy-Vee. Throughout his time at these stores, he served as a meat specialist, a delicatessen manager, a seafood service meat manager and a meat department manager.
In 2015, Bill was named to his current position as meat supervisor.
Wal-Mart supports Mercer County Food Mission
The Mercer County Food Mission is once again addressing food insecurity in the county by remodeling a kitchen at Mercer County Health Department that will be utilized as an emergency food pantry and a certified kitchen for meal preparation.
Through an application by Mercer County Better Together, Wal-Mart awarded the Mercer County Food Mission $672 toward the efforts.
UnityPoint Accountable Care announces $41.9M in shared savings
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Accountable Care (UAC), a subsidiary of UnityPoint Health and one of the largest accountable care organizations (ACO) in the nation, has earned $41.9 million in shared savings for calendar year 2019. This result stems from UAC’s quality and cost performance in the Medicare Next Generation Accountable Care Model, administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center initiative.
“Our 2019 shared savings results are unprecedented,” Dee Ahuja, MD, UnityPoint accountable care chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Efficient technology and enhanced workflows have significantly improved our care delivery programs and services. They also allowed us to provide the right patient care, at the right time, and in the right place."
Hy-Vee launches virtual dietitian services
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced recently the launch of its new, virtual dietitian services platform, Healthie, as another way to connect with its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Free services include virtual store tours, dietitian discovery sessions and monthly virtual classes led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to help customers start — or continue — their wellness journey. Other services are available for a fee, including the Healthy Habits menu program ($99) that provides meal plans and product recommendations to support nutrition goals and health needs, and personalized nutrition counseling packages (which range from $125 to $250 depending on a customer’s individualized need).
“… Healthie offers our customers a way to virtually connect with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian for nutrition services using a computer, tablet or smartphone,” Aaron Wiese, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president of business innovation and chief health officer, said in a news release. “Through online services like individual nutrition counseling, meal planning, nutrition store tours and classes, our dietitians can continue to provide practical tips for making lasting change.”
The first free, live January virtual class “21 Tips for a Healthy 2021” will be led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian and will provide advice on nutrition, healthy habits, and nutritious products to promote total wellness in the upcoming year. It will be offered several times throughout the month, and more than 100 participants will win a goody bag filled with products and coupons, while 35 winners will receive a $100 Hy-Vee gift card. The complete calendar of classes can be found on the Healthie platform: hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians.
Walgreens administers vaccines in skilled nursing facilities
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens expects to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25, according to a news release.
“Since receiving our first allotments of vaccines in late December, Walgreens has remained on track in vaccinating our most vulnerable populations, and we are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating access to COVID-19 vaccines as we receive additional guidance from state governments and jurisdictions,” John Standley, president, Walgreens, said in the news release. “Walgreens takes immense pride in being a part of protecting our communities from COVID-19 and helping the country take this first step toward emerging from this pandemic.”
As part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in late December and is now active across 49 states and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
Businesses advised to prepare for PPP
Quad Cities businesses seeking federal relief are encouraged to stay alert for the rollout of the next round of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other programs, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance. U.S. Chamber of Commerce representatives said during a webinar Tuesday they anticipate funds will go quickly after the PPP and other program application portals open in the coming week or so.
Before the portals open, businesses and nonprofits are advised to:
• Gather necessary financial documents, including 2020 bank statements, payroll expenses and tax filings
• Connect with their accountants and financial lenders
o Need contacts? Go to the Chamber Member Directory to find these professionals in our region.
The Chamber will share more details about the applications as they become available. Meantime, check out this updated guidance on PPP loans and more from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) extended the deadline for businesses and nonprofits to apply for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to Dec. 31, 2021. EIDL are offered at a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and a 2.75% interest rate for nonprofits with 30-year terms and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin.
As a reminder, the Families First Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) expired Dec. 31, 2020, so employers are no longer required by the federal government to provide paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave. However, the new relief package extended employer tax credits for paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave voluntarily provided to employees until March 31, 2021.