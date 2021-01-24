BIZ BYTES: Bettendorf native joins Hy-Vee Hall of fame

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Bettendorf native Bill Herrington was named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame last month. Herrington, who serves as a retail meat supervisor at Hy-Vee, Inc., was inducted as the 2020 Retail Supervisor of the Year at the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting in December.

Hy-Vee Executive Vice President, Chief Fresh Officer Karl Kruse cited Herrington’s passion for providing the absolute best meat and seafood offerings for Hy-Vee customers as key reasons for his being named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.

“Bill has been instrumental in opening the stores in the Minneapolis market,” Kruse said in a news release. “His knowledge and expertise made him the perfect person to supervise these stores. Bill’s passion for meat, seafood and Hy-Vee is second to none. He is truly always focused on the customer. Bill is very sales driven and always looking for the next opportunity to drive volume. He has an incredible work ethic and if something needs to be done, we can always count on Bill.”