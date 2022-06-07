BIZ BYTES: BHC honor society wins two international awards

The Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society won two international awards at the society’s 2022 annual convention.

The Quad-Cities Campus chapter was named one of the top 100 chapters out of more than 1,000 chapters worldwide and was honored with the Distinguished College Project Award, which is given to 50 chapters each year.

In 2021, PTK members met with college administrators to determine the College Project, which can be anything that supports the college’s mission. The chapter was asked to help improve communication for students who often were not on campus because of the pandemic.

PTK members created a survey to find out what information students most wanted to know about the college and how they wanted to get the information. The chapter then worked with the BHC Marketing and Public Relations Department to create PTK Posts with PTK officers and alumni members writing web posts about topics such as transferring, career services and involvement in student groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0