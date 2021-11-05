 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: Bickford Senior Living adds home care division
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: Bickford Senior Living adds home care division

  • 0

Bickford Senior Living has added a home care division, offering non-medical, in-home care to seniors living in the Davenport area. A grand opening is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Bickford Home Care Office, 2533 E. 53rd St., Suite 2, in Davenport.

Through its new home care division, Bickford’s trained, professional caregivers will provide companionship, personal care, Alzheimer’s/dementia care and other services designed to help seniors age safely in their homes.

“Our goal is to help (seniors) live safely and independently for as long as possible, while giving their families peace of mind,” Bickford Home Services Director Natalie Behnke said.

Bickford’s Home Care division is supported by the HomeCare Advocacy Network, a home care franchisor based in Omaha, Neb.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Not being up to speed on your parents' retirement plan could hurt you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint
Business & Economy

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

  • Updated

A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News