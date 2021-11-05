BIZ BYTES: Bickford Senior Living adds home care division

Bickford Senior Living has added a home care division, offering non-medical, in-home care to seniors living in the Davenport area. A grand opening is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Bickford Home Care Office, 2533 E. 53rd St., Suite 2, in Davenport.
Through its new home care division, Bickford’s trained, professional caregivers will provide companionship, personal care, Alzheimer’s/dementia care and other services designed to help seniors age safely in their homes.
“Our goal is to help (seniors) live safely and independently for as long as possible, while giving their families peace of mind,” Bickford Home Services Director Natalie Behnke said.
Bickford’s Home Care division is supported by the HomeCare Advocacy Network, a home care franchisor based in Omaha, Neb.