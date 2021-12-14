BIZ BYTES: Black Men’s Health series event aims to improve heart health

UnityPoint Health and area partners will present “What’s Weighing on Your Heart? Answers to Your Questions About Heart Healthy Living” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island. The program aims to help men understand their specific risks and simple steps to address them.
The UnityPoint Health–Trinity educational series “Take Charge of Your Health” provides Black men with current and accurate information and resources to help improve overall health.
According to UPH, nearly 50% of Black men have some sort of heart disease.
Dr. Bouyella Reddy will explore risk factors such as family history, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and answer audience questions with the help of moderator Thurgood Brooks.
See unitypoint.org/TakeCharge to register. Registration is limited to 50 people. Social distancing and masking will be enforced.