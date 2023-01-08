BIZ BYTES: Blackhawk Bank & Trust to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for Blackhawk Bank & Trust’s revitalized FastBank location at 301 W. 4th St. in downtown Milan.

The FastBank branch first opened in April 1973 as a drive-thru-based facility. Now, the location has been updated to feature three Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). These ITMs use a combination of ATM and video technology to offer a virtual version of person-to-person banking from vehicles.

In addition to offering enhanced banking technology, the project also added a renewable energy source with the installation of solar panels. The energy generated at that location will power the ITM facility and the main branch directly across the street, according to a news release.

"We are now able to offer some of the latest banking technology while still providing the traditional, in-person banking experience right across the street at our main bank," Blackhawk Bank & Trust President Jim Huiskamp said. "Between the two facilities we’re able to meet the evolving needs and desires of our customers.”