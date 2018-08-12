Blain's Farm and Fleet will hold adoption events Aug. 18 to help find homes for shelter animals during the national Clear the Shelters Day.
Clear the Shelters Day is a national event sponsored by Hills Pet Nutrition, NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. Blain's, a retail provider of Science Diet and other pet foods and supplies, is working with Hills to hold adoption events at Farm and Fleet locations.
Nationwide, the Clear the Shelters events have resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions, according to a news release.
Blain's Farm and Fleet, founded in 1955, has 38 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Aldi announces product expansion
Aldi grocery stores have announced a new product expansion, focused on delivering more fresh, organic and easy-to-prepare options.
The nationwide product roll-out, which includes Quad-City locations, will continue through early next year. Aldi is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent, according to a news release, with items like ready-to-cook organic meals, expanded produce selection, more vegan and vegetarian options and grab-and-go meals.
"The continued success of our store expansion and remodel initiatives has given us the opportunity to carefully select and introduce new products that satisfy our customers' increasing preferences for fresh items, including organic meats, salad bowls, sliced fruits and gourmet cheeses," Aldi CEO Jason Hart said in the release. "We know people lead busy lives, so we're making it even easier for them to purchase everything on their shopping list at Aldi, while still saving money."
Aldi currently has more than 1,800 stores across the country, and is investing more than $5 billion to remodel and expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022, according to the release.
Q-C surgeon named president of international organization
Tyson Cobb, an orthopedic hand surgeon in the Quad-Cities, was named president of the European Wrist Arthroscopy Society, or EWAS.
The international organization is dedicated to advancing the benefits, results and safety of hand surgery, particularly with regard to minimally invasive techniques, according to a news release. Cobb, director of the Hand and Upper Extremity Center at Orthopedic Specialists, will serve as the face of the organization of trained surgeons, who represent 65 different countries.
This year, he will take part in meetings in Beijing, Russia, Brazil, the Netherlands and elsewhere, to discuss the latest news in wrist arthroscopy.
"I look forward to not only what I can contribute to the EWAS, but also to the insight and knowledge I will gain for my own patients," Cobb said. "Ultimately, our patients are the ones who benefit most from the EWAS meetings. Individuals with chronic wrist pain, arthritis, wrist fractures, ganglion cysts and ligament tears can be treated through smaller incisions, which allow for reduced postoperative pain, less scarring and faster healing.”
