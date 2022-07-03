 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

BIZ BYTES: Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center in Clinton contracts with Robert Young Center

  • 0
Robert Young Center

“With many of us facing increased levels of stress due to adjustments with our daily living, we are more vulnerable for emotional health challenges,” said Joseph Lilly, Director of Outpatient Services at the UnityPoint Health - Robert Young Center. 

 ANDREA GRUBAUGH

CLINTON — Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center in Clinton announced on Tuesday it had entered into a management services agreement with UnityPoint Health–Robert Young Center in the Quad-Cities.

Under the agreement, RYC will provide management services, clinical leadership and expertise to Bridgeview with a goal of improving and expanding mental health services across the continuum for people of all ages in the Gateway Area.

“We conducted an extensive search for the right strategic partner to improve our quality of patient care and help lift our mental health services to the next level,” Paul Blair, Bridgeview’s executive director, said.

Bridgeview serves about 2,656 unique clients and provides a total of 22,414 services to clients per year through its facility at 1320 19th Ave. NW in Clinton. It provides professional and confidential counseling, treatment and care for emotional and behavioral challenges for children, adolescents and adults.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The hotel said it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News