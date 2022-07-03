BIZ BYTES: Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center in Clinton contracts with Robert Young Center

CLINTON — Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center in Clinton announced on Tuesday it had entered into a management services agreement with UnityPoint Health–Robert Young Center in the Quad-Cities.
Under the agreement, RYC will provide management services, clinical leadership and expertise to Bridgeview with a goal of improving and expanding mental health services across the continuum for people of all ages in the Gateway Area.
“We conducted an extensive search for the right strategic partner to improve our quality of patient care and help lift our mental health services to the next level,” Paul Blair, Bridgeview’s executive director, said.
Bridgeview serves about 2,656 unique clients and provides a total of 22,414 services to clients per year through its facility at 1320 19th Ave. NW in Clinton. It provides professional and confidential counseling, treatment and care for emotional and behavioral challenges for children, adolescents and adults.