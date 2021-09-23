 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Brooks named executive director of We Lead
  • Updated
Ken Brooks, executive director, We Lead Board

Brooks

The We Lead Board of Directors announced the selection of Ken Brooks as executive director.

The We Lead organization is an economic development group serving West Liberty and surrounding communities in Muscatine County.

Brooks comes to WeLead from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, where he served as director of resource development for two years. While there, Brooks orchestrated many successful fundraising initiatives and managed community relationships in order to serve hundreds of children in the metro Quad-Cities area.

