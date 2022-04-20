BIZ BYTES: Canadian Pacific holding Davenport job fair for high-paying positions in Iowa

Canadian Pacific Railway will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2002, at Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn in Davenport.

The railway is hiring for 200 high-paying positions in Davenport, Ottumwa and Marquette. CP will train employees; no degree or certificate are needed, according to the railway.

CP is hiring 70 conductors in Davenport, 50 in Marquette and 45 in Ottumwa. New-hire conductors start at $30 per hour in addition to a sign-on bonus of $5,000, according to the company.

The railway is also hiring for positions in track and rail car maintenance and signal maintainer. The positions start at around $22 per hour and rise in subsequent years.

Individuals can learn more about being a freight train conductor on Canadian Pacific's website at www.cpr.ca/en/.

Information sessions will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn.

The current round of hiring is to meet existing business needs. Should a pending railroad merger with Kansas City Southern be approved, a CP spokesman said the railway expects to hire substantially more in the coming years.

