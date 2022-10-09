 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Carbon Cliff seeks snow removal help

Carbon Cliff seeks snow removal help

The village of Carbon Cliff is taking applications for on-call, as-needed truck operators for snow removal for the upcoming Winter Season. Rate of pay is $21 per hour.

Prior snow removal experience is encouraged.

Crews begin removing snow when 2 inches or more of snow has accumulated. Typically, the winter snowfall season begins mid-October and ends mid-April.

If you are interested in applying, submit an application to Director of Community & Administrative Services, Nick Gottwalt at n.gottwalt@carboncliff.com or mail to Village of Carbon Cliff, 1001 Mansur Avenue, Carbon Cliff, IL 61239.

