BIZ BYTES: Casey's celebrates National Pizza Month

It's National Pizza Month, and Casey’s is celebrating with special monthlong deals — as well as the launch of the company’s first new logo in its 52-year history. The refreshed brand update harkens to Casey’s enhanced guest experiences — including a loyalty program, digital expansion and curbside pick-up — all while keeping in touch with its small-town roots.
Although Casey’s now features a new look logo, its cult-favorite pizza remains restaurant quality with daily, made-from-scratch dough and the finest ingredients, including fresh vegetables, some locally sourced meats and 100% whole mozzarella cheese.
Highlighting the month, from Oct. 1 to 18, Casey’s is inviting guests to create their Ultimate Casey’s Pizza for a chance to win free pizza for a year with Casey’s Rewards. The grand prize winner of free pizza for a year will be announced Oct. 25. Four runner-ups will receive free pizza for six months.
Casey's also is featuring the following promotions this month:
- Two large singl-topping pizzas for $8.99 each.
- A free 2-liter Casey’s soda with any large pizza for Casey’s Rewards members.
- A large taco pizza today for $11.99 on National Taco Day.
- A large sausage pizza for $7.99 on Oct. 11, National Sausage Pizza Day.
- $3 off for a large breakfast pizza on Oct. 16, National Boss' Day.
UPH-Trinity Bettendorf receives award
UnityPoint Health–Trinity has announced that Project SEARCH, Bettendorf, received a 2019 Project SEARCH Employment Outcome Award.
The nationwide award is given by the Project SEARCH national organization and recognizes program sites that have achieved 70-100% competitive employment for all participants in a given program year. Project SEARCH, Bettendorf, recorded 83.3% employment for 2019 program graduates.
“We are so honored to receive this award that just goes to show how hard our interns and staff work to ensure that employment is possible upon graduation,” Stacie Kintigh, Project SEARCH Instructor, said. “These interns work very hard to learn the skills necessary to be competitive in the workforce, and we could not be prouder.”
Project SEARCH is a work immersion program for students with disabilities based at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. The program is currently in its fifth year. Project SEARCH is a community collaboration between UnityPoint Health–Trinity, North Scott High School, Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf High School, Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Goodwill of the Heartland. The program helps students develop marketable skills and work experience through three internships over a nine9-month period. The goal of Project SEARCH is to train interns in job-specific and transferable skills so they can secure meaningful employment.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Project SEARCH, Bettendorf, was the only Project SEARCH program in Iowa to earn an employment award this year.
Seaberg now a part of Crawford Company
Crawford Company assumed ownership of Seaberg Industries on Friday, and Seaberg has become a new division within Crawford Company.
Employees of Seaberg were retained and became employees of Crawford Company. Seaberg will continue to do business as usual. This includes the same contact information and internal structure. The Seaberg business remains at 2395 West Lake Blvd., Davenport, IA 52804. Seaberg’s phone number (563-445-2130) and web address (www.seaberginc.com) are unchanged.
Seaberg, founded in 1973, is a leading manufacturer of metal fabricated and precision machined parts, components and assemblies. These parts include brackets, engine supports, plates, adapters, braces, step assemblies and more. The business was founded by George Seaberg. Seaberg, most recently, had five owners: Craig Kinzer, Jim Merten, Ray Clark, Tony Alvarado and Brian DeKeyzer.
Crawford Company, founded in 1952, specializes in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, electrical, laser cutting, specialty welded fabrication, brewing equipment, custom architectural products and Monoxivent products and services. Crawford has been located in Rock Island for its entire 68-year history. Crawford also has a location in Dubuque, IA. Crawford serves industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Crawford owners are Ian Frink and Jim Maynard.
Willett, Hofmann acquires Ament Design
Willett, Hofmann & Associates, Inc., an Engineering, Land Surveying and Architectural Company with a history dating back to 1935, is proud to announce the acquisition of Ament Design.
Ament Design has been providing Engineering, Land Surveying and Architectural Design services in Iowa and Illinois for over 35 years and will continue to operate from its existing locations as Willett, Hofmann & Associates, Inc. The Ament Design team will join the Willett, Hofmann & Associates team to form a unified and diversified staff of nearly 70 employees who are experienced and qualified to provide an extensive range of professional services including structural engineering, transportation engineering, water and wastewater engineering, civil site design, architectural design, land surveying and construction staking, observation and administration services for our highly valued clients.
Willett, Hofmann & Associates, Inc. has offices located in Dixon, Moline, Joliet, Rockford, Sterling and Freeport in Illinois and in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hy-Vee Pharmacies to offer childhood vaccinations
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced this week that it now was offering childhood vaccinations through its more than 270 pharmacy locations in eight states without a prescription or an appointment. Medicaid and most insurance plans cover immunizations at no charge. The news comes at a time when many families are making plans to get their annual flu shot — of which Hy-Vee has plenty of supply.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently issued a protocol change to increase access to lifesaving childhood vaccines. To help avoid vaccine-preventable diseases from spreading as children return to day cares and schools, HHS has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to administer FDA-approved vaccines to children age 3 to 18 years.
“While many families have stayed at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, these critical milestone immunizations may have been missed,” says Aaron Wiese, senior vice president and chief health officer at Hy-Vee. “Health and wellness are central to our mission, and we’re proud to partner with parents to help keep children and communities healthy by offering a convenient way to ensure kids’ vaccinations are up to date.”
Also, customers are now able to complete and submit their Vaccine Consent Form as well as book an appointment for vaccinations or flu shots in advance online at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy for anyone in their family.
