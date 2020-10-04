BIZ BYTES: Casey's celebrates National Pizza Month

Willett, Hofmann acquires Ament Design

Willett, Hofmann & Associates, Inc., an Engineering, Land Surveying and Architectural Company with a history dating back to 1935, is proud to announce the acquisition of Ament Design.

Ament Design has been providing Engineering, Land Surveying and Architectural Design services in Iowa and Illinois for over 35 years and will continue to operate from its existing locations as Willett, Hofmann & Associates, Inc. The Ament Design team will join the Willett, Hofmann & Associates team to form a unified and diversified staff of nearly 70 employees who are experienced and qualified to provide an extensive range of professional services including structural engineering, transportation engineering, water and wastewater engineering, civil site design, architectural design, land surveying and construction staking, observation and administration services for our highly valued clients.

Willett, Hofmann & Associates, Inc. has offices located in Dixon, Moline, Joliet, Rockford, Sterling and Freeport in Illinois and in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

