BIZ BYTES: Casey's customers can help veterans in November

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is putting the spotlight on veterans and their families in November.
The convenience store chain that serves 16 states will help provide assistance and scholarships to veterans and their families through two prominent nonprofit organizations: Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots. Customers can contribute by rounding-up their purchases. An additional $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and 2-liter Pepsi brand drink, up to $50,000 total.
“Every day, Casey’s is committed to supporting our guests, and we know our guests are just as committed to serving the men and women who have served this great country,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores and a veteran of the United States Army. “As a veteran myself, I am proud to be a part of Casey’s support of military heroes and their families, and these two remarkable organizations.”
Children of Fallen Patriots provides college scholarships and educational resources to children who have lost parents in the line of duty. Hope For The Warriors is dedicated to helping service members and military families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs and resources.
“Our goal this Veteran’s Day is to take this special moment to say thank you and honor those men and women in our communities who are serving our country,” said Julie Raheja-Perera, vice president of marketing within PepsiCo’s Central Division. “We are thrilled to partner with Casey’s to provide assistance and scholarships as it’s a way for all of us to give back to veterans and each of their families and honor the sacrifices they make for our country.”
Casey’s also will offer free coffee on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, across its over 2,200 locations.
Soft opening today for Wright Cycles
Wright Cycles will hold a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2018 16th Street in Moline.
The full-service bike shop sells Giant and Kona brand bicycles and accessories, and also has other services for cyclists.
“We pride ourselves on quality, professional service,” store owner and manager Dean Wright said in a news release. “We can do everything from simple repairs, to building wheels, to steel frame repair.”
Wright Cycles opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. It is open by appointment on Mondays to accommodate those with health concerns or people who simply want a one-to-one shopping experience.
Sam's Club to offer pharmacy delivery
Sam's Club has announced it will partner with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the country.
Members can receive free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until Jan. 31, 2022, and then it will cost $7.99 for delivery after that.
Sam’s Club has more than 500 locations across 41 states and is powered exclusively through Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform.
More information is available from Sam's Club Pharmacies.
UnityPoint Accountable Care announces new CEO
DES MOINES — Dee Ahuja, M.D. has accepted the position of UnityPoint Accountable Care chief executive officer effective Nov. 1. Ahuja assumes the role from Dr. Dave Williams, who served as interim chief executive officer since May 2020.
“Dr. Ahuja will lead the UnityPoint Accountable Care, a network comprised of 8,500 independent and employed physicians and providers in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin,” Williams said. “His focus will be providing safe, quality care at lower costs and improving patient experience.”
Ahuja, who joined UnityPoint Health-Quad Cities in 2016, also will continue to serve as interim medical director of quality for UnityPoint Clinic. UnityPoint will fill his current position as vice president medical director for the Quad Cities/Muscatine. He also has a long-standing interest in preventative health and prior experience as a medical director for insurance companies.
Ahuja graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry from the University of Kansas and received his medical degree from the University of Kansas Medical Center. He completed his residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.