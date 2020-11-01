BIZ BYTES: Casey's customers can help veterans in November

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is putting the spotlight on veterans and their families in November.

The convenience store chain that serves 16 states will help provide assistance and scholarships to veterans and their families through two prominent nonprofit organizations: Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots. Customers can contribute by rounding-up their purchases. An additional $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and 2-liter Pepsi brand drink, up to $50,000 total.

“Every day, Casey’s is committed to supporting our guests, and we know our guests are just as committed to serving the men and women who have served this great country,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores and a veteran of the United States Army. “As a veteran myself, I am proud to be a part of Casey’s support of military heroes and their families, and these two remarkable organizations.”

Children of Fallen Patriots provides college scholarships and educational resources to children who have lost parents in the line of duty. Hope For The Warriors is dedicated to helping service members and military families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs and resources.