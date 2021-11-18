Biz Bytes: Central Scott Telephone signs deal with AE Underground

ELDRIDGE — Central Scott Telephone Company recently signed a construction agreement to provide Fiber to the Home in Eldridge. AE Underground has agreed to complete primary installation of FTTH facilities to 1,491 homes in Eldridge during 2022.
“We are extremely pleased to continue the provisioning of first-rate service to our broadband internet customers, Donn Wilmott, CEO and general manager of Central Scott Telephone said. "In addition, we are committed to substantially increasing our broadband capacities available to them. Once complete, the capacities and speeds offered will present a true “value” by today’s standards.”
