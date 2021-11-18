 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Bytes: Central Scott Telephone signs deal with AE Underground
0 Comments
topical alert

Biz Bytes: Central Scott Telephone signs deal with AE Underground

  • 0

ELDRIDGE — Central Scott Telephone Company recently signed a construction agreement to provide Fiber to the Home in Eldridge. AE Underground has agreed to complete primary installation of FTTH facilities to 1,491 homes in Eldridge during 2022.

“We are extremely pleased to continue the provisioning of first-rate service to our broadband internet customers, Donn Wilmott, CEO and general manager of Central Scott Telephone said. "In addition, we are committed to substantially increasing our broadband capacities available to them. Once complete, the capacities and speeds offered will present a true “value” by today’s standards.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tesla, EV stocks go for a joy ride

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News