BIZ BYTES: CertaSite acquires Heartland Fire & Security

CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced recently that it had acquired Heartland Fire & Security, a full-service fire protection and security business in Davenport. The acquisition is CertaSite’s second in Iowa.

CertaSite provides customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Midwest. Heartland was founded in 2002.

“CertaSite is the perfect partner to build on the foundation laid by our employees and customers” Heartland Fire & Security owner Matt Froeschle said. “With CertaSite, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for customers.”

With the addition of Heartland Fire & Security, CertaSite has acquired 17 fire protection and life safety companies throughout the Midwest and is actively engaged in bringing new businesses under the CertaSite umbrella. Markets of focus for 2022 include current states listed above along with Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia.

