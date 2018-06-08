Congressman Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, announced Friday the Clinton Municipal Airport will receive a $382,500 grant for repair work.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration grant will fund the reconstruction of 450 feet of the existing taxiway pavement, which has been deteriorating, according to Loebsack's office in a news release.
"The Clinton Municipal Airport plays a critical role in allowing the community to grow, as well as fuel additional economic development throughout the region," Loebsack said. "I am pleased that Clinton Municipal Airport is receiving this competitive funding, helping the airport grow safely and effectively."
First Midwest Bancorp to acquire Northern States Financial
Officials this week announced First Midwest Bancorp has entered into an agreement to acquire Northern States Financial Corporation.
Northern States is the holding company for NorStates Bank, based in Waukegan, Illinois, which operates eight offices in Lake County and has around $500 million in total assets, according to a news release.
The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio of .0369 shares of First Midwest common stock for each share of Northern States common stock. Based upon the closing price of common stock on June 5, the transaction is valued at $91 million, according to the news release.
First Midwest Bank operates several locations in the Quad-Cities, including in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline.
Women in Construction elects officers
The Quad-Cities chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction has elected its officers for the coming year.
The newly elected board will take office in October, according to a news release. Those elected are: Civil Constructors President Julia Anderson, Ryan & Associates Vice-President Laura Wilhelmi, McCarthy Improvement Company Secretary Jesika Duarte, Bush Construction Treasurer Amy Simler, Megan Hudachek of Stetson Building Products and Michelle DeCap with Phoenix Corporation of the Quad-Cities. Gina Jackson, with Builders Sales and Service Company, will serve as past president, according to the news release.
Women in Construction is a self-governing, non-profit association, organized to support women in construction-related fields. It provides opportunities for professional development, education, networking and leadership training.