BIZ BYTES: Community donations to improve patient cancer care honored through new donor wall at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Cancer Center

Trinity Health Foundation unveiled its new oncology donor wall Wednesday, June 1, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Cancer Center in Moline in honor of National Cancer Survivors Month. The wall recognizes community members who have supported patients and families touched by cancer in the Quad-Cities with a gift of $1,000 or more.
Since 2020, Trinity Health Foundation has helped raise $380,000 for cancer care. Funding has been used to support patient assistance such as transportation, care items, breast screenings, colorectal screenings and at-home equipment.