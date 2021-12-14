 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Community Home Partners announces new CEO
BIZ BYTES: Community Home Partners announces new CEO

Susan Anderson

Anderson

Community Home Partners in Rock Island has a new CEO, John Chow. He replaces Susan Anderson, who led Community Home Partners for 22 years as CEO and is retiring in January 2022.

Chow comes from the Housing Authority of Joliet where he acted as the chief of staff and chief of development and operations for the past eight years.

“I want to build on the pillars already here by reimagining what affordable housing looks like, rewriting the perception of public housing and establishing a longstanding relationship between CHP and the entire community," Chow said.

