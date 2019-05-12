Dozens of companies have announced donations, fundraisers and other efforts to support Quad-City residents and businesses affected by recent flooding.
Smithfield Foods, for example, has donated more than 42,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Foodbank, to support those affected by the major flood in Davenport. The donation, equivalent to 168,000 servings, was part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes donation tour.
"This donation comes at a time of great need for the residents in our 23-county service area," said Michael Miller, president and chief executive officer of River Bend Foodbank, in a news release. "Smithfield has enabled us to continue to provide much-needed protein to those who have been affected by flooding throughout our region, and we are grateful for their swift response to support our disaster relief efforts."
On Thursday, Tyson Foods donated frozen chicken to families affected by the flooding on the Mississippi and Rock rivers. The Tyson Foods truck delivered the items to the flood donation center at NorthPark Mall.
In addition, several companies have announced cash donations to assist flood relief efforts. Mel Foster Co. donated more than $1,000 in cash and supplies to assist residents in downtown Davenport.
The call to action for donations was initiated by the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.
"Seeing the devastation these families and businesses have faced prompted us to do a formal collection internally to offer a modest level of support, said Lynsey Engels, president of the real estate brokerage division of Mel Foster Co, in a release. "It could take months for those affected to get back into their properties."
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation also is collecting money for regional residents who've been affected by floods. The drive is sponsored by Hilltop Campus Village, Tag Communications, United Way of the Quad-Cities, Quad-City Storm, the Taxslayer Center, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the community foundation and the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal.
National companies, including Walmart, also have stepped up to help. Walmart officials announced in response to floods and tornados in Midwestern and southern states, including Iowa, the company will provide $200,000 in cash and product donations.
Cash and material donations are only one piece of the outpouring of support seen across the Quad-Cities in the past couple of weeks. Several businesses are holding fundraisers and selling T-shirts and other benefit items. Some restaurants and bars are selling flooded breweries' beer. And, many businesses are raising money to support displaced employees.
—Sarah Ritter