This past week, Costco announced it was committed to restricting the use of antibiotics in its meat and poultry products.
On Friday, Costco Wholesale — which opened a Davenport location this year — announced it updated its animal welfare standards to include a policy on the responsible use of antibiotics. "Medically important" antibiotics will be allowed for therapeutic uses only, according to a news release, and under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.
The new restrictions will affect the company's new chicken processing facility under construction in Nebraska, among other facilities.
According to the release, As You Sow filed a shareholder proposal with Costco this summer, listing the harmful impacts of using antibiotics in raising animals for meat. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have studied the harmful effects of antibiotics in meat.
"We are particularly encouraged by the company’s plans to create mechanisms through which they will be able to verify supplier compliance with their antibiotics policy," said Christy Spees, environmental health program manager at As You Sow. "This is a significant undertaking, and one that we hope will cause a ripple of change in the meat industry and set a standard for other retail chains."
The overuse and misuse of antibiotics in animal agriculture is recognized by the CDC and WHO as a significant contributor to the problem of antibiotic resistance, according to the release.
'Starting a business' workshop to be held Thursday
The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University's Quad-City campus will host a workshop on Thursday about starting a small business.
The free workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, on the WIU-QC campus, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Participants should register by Tuesday.
The workshop will cover topics including choosing a business name, types of business ownership, licenses and permits, obtaining a tax ID number, bank accounts, insurance, paying taxes, payroll and more, according to the release.
The session will be held in the Quad-Cities Complex, Building C, Room 1418. Free parking is available in the far west lot.
For more information, visit the website or call 309-762-3999, ext. 68042.
Palmer Chiropractic named provider for Quad-City Storm
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics has been named the official provider of chiropractic care for the Quad-City Storm hockey team.
Palmer will provide chiropractic and rehabilitation services to Storm players, coaches and staff, according to a news release.
"There are a number of gifted athletes who use chiropractic care to prevent injuries and boost their performance, and we’re thrilled to support our local hockey team with the things that we do best — providing chiropractic care," said Ron Boesch, executive dean of clinics, in a statement.
On Feb. 15, Palmer will host the Quad-City Storm game. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a free gift, according to the release.
