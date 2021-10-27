 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Country Financial celebrating Silvis opening
The city of Silvis will celebrate the opening of Country Financial’s new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Agents Shirley Helmick and Sara Martinez are now serving clients from the newly remodeled office located at 709 – 1st Ave. in Silvis.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Country Financial is hosting an open house at the new location through Oct. 29. They will have snacks and refreshments, as well as daily drawings to win prizes.

