BIZ BYTES: Credit Union to hold ribbon-cutting at TBK Sports Complex

The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union will hold a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Feb. 11, at its new location at the TBK Sports Complex, 4880 Forest Grove Dr., Bettendorf.
The location opened in July 2020. The credit union wanted to celebrate the opening of the facility last year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic that was not advised.
Jim Watts, president/CEO of the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, will speak at the event, along with a guest speaker from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve been very pleased with the growth of the Quad-Cities as it moves farther into its northeast sector,” Watts said in a news release. “We are excited to have this convenient location in the greater Bettendorf, LeClaire, and Pleasant Valley community.”
Bank of America aids nonprofits addressing housing needs
Three nonprofit organizations serving multiple Iowa communities recently received grants from Bank of America, totaling over $60,000. The funding will help to address the need for affordable housing statewide, made all the more challenging by events brought on by the ongoing health and humanitarian crisis. The recipients play a key role in addressing the growing need for housing services in Iowa and improving the lives of the clients they support.
“By directing philanthropic capital locally, Bank of America can help address the most immediate needs while helping our most vulnerable neighbors become more resilient and positioned for success moving forward,” Heidi Parkhurst, Iowa Market president for Bank of America, said. “The nonprofit sector continues to experience an unprecedented demand for critical services, and our partners in Iowa have risen to the challenge despite immense obstacles, providing opportunity and success to our community.”
One of the organizations addressing affordable housing and receiving funding from Bank of America is Habitat for Humanity of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Quad Cities.
Group O donates Roku devices to health care workers
MILAN — Nearly 4,000 Roku Streaming Sticks were donated to front-line health care workers at UnityPoint and Genesis Health centers on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Despite blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures, Group O employees loaded up the devices at the company’s Milan warehouse and delivered them to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Health Foundation in Rock Island and Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, to show appreciation for months of hard work during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Both organizations will manage the distribution of the devices to their various locations.
DuTrac Credit Union to award $7,500 in scholarships
DUBUQUE, Iowa — DuTrac Community Credit Union has announced that scholarship applications are now available for the 2021 Academic Scholarship Program.
The forms are available at all DuTrac Community Credit Union locations or visit www.DuTrac.org. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 26, 2021.
Under the program, up to 11 nonrenewable scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 will be awarded to qualified students who plan to attend an accredited community college, trade school, technical college or university. DuTrac’s Academic Scholarship Program is now available to graduating seniors who are members in good standing for at least one year with DuTrac.
The scholarships will be awarded based on curricular and extracurricular activities, scholastic achievement, and a short essay or video on “When planning to obtain additional education after high school, no matter where in the world you attend, you can take DuTrac and its services with you. Which DuTrac services, and helpful information, will you need, and possibly require, as you start post-secondary education?”
Iowa Credit Union Foundation donates $408K in charitable donations
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Affiliates Management Company (AMC), and its family of companies, including Coopera, the Iowa Credit Union League (ICUL), PolicyWorks Iowa, PolicyWorks, LLC and First Community Trust, N.A. recently donated $169,050 to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF), which is the philanthropic arm of ICUL. When combined with earlier contributions, including AMC’s support of ICUF’s Emergency Relief Fund, AMC’s total 2020 contributions to ICUF amount to $284,700.
In addition to this, Iowa credit unions from across the state collectively donated more than $123,740 in year-end gifts to ICUF. It all translates into more than $408,400 raised in support of the Foundation.
“These generous gifts from the AMC family of companies and from Iowa credit unions allow the Iowa Credit Union Foundation to do more to serve families and individuals in Iowa," Jaimie Miller, executive director, Iowa Credit Union Foundation, said in a news release. “As our Foundation considers future investments in growing its impact, donations like this allow us to invest more into grants, programs and initiatives that align with our mission to empower people and communities to achieve financial well-being.”
The Group OB-GYN practice opens Clinton location
The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. has opened a Clinton OB-GYN satellite clinic within ORA Orthopedics at 2900 S. 25th Street, Suite B2, Clinton. Comprised of physicians, certified nurse midwives, advanced nurse practitioners and a physician assistant, The Group specializes in obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health, and offers services from first visits to pregnancy and menopause.
Dr. Jen Steines and Certified Nurse Midwife Heather Mink are Clinton County area natives who are accepting OB and GYN patients on Thursdays at the Clinton location.
Steines, from DeWitt, joined The Group in 2014 after completing her residency and two years of practice at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. She completed her undergraduate degree at St. Ambrose University before attending the Medical College of Wisconsin. She specializes in adolescent GYN, contraceptive counseling, minimally invasive surgery, vulvar conditions and obstetrics.
While working full-time at Genesis BirthCenter, Mink, from Camanche, obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from the University of Iowa in 2017 and then achieved her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati, where she graduated in December of 2019.
Call 563-355-1853 or visit www.obgyngroup.com to request an appointment.
Vanderginst named 'Super Lawyer' in Illinois
Super Lawyers, an attorney rating service, has named Dennis VanDerGinst to its list of Illinois “Super Lawyers.” The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations, and is bestowed on lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Each year, Super Lawyers selects attorneys from every state who have been evaluated on 12 indicators of achievemen. The objective is to create a credible and comprehensive listing of outstanding attorneys who can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. The final list represents no more than 5% of lawyers in each state.
“I am honored to be named to the Illinois Super Lawyers list for 2021,” VanDerGinst said in a news release. “Peer recognition is a nice way to know that we are doing things right for our clients.”
Moline Foundation announces 2 new board members
The Moline Foundation announced the appointment of two new members of the Board of Trustees: Scott Lohman and Dr. Reginald Lawrence II.
“Both of our newest Board members bring wide-ranging perspectives and expertise to our organization." Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of The Moline Foundation, said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen and serve our community through strategic initiatives and grant-making” .
Lohman is the co-owner of Lohman Companies, a family-owned independent insurance agency based in Moline. Lawrence has served a total of 29 years in public education. He joined the Rock Island-Milan School District as superintendent in July of 2019.
Program assesses Tyson Foods’ COVID-19 mitigation efforts
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is piloting a new Matrix Medical Network program that assesses, addresses, verifies and monitors the effectiveness of the company’s efforts to protect workers from COVID-19.
More than a dozen Tyson Foods plant locations, including some of the company’s largest facilities, are participating. Six have already received safety verification, and seven more are in the process of being assessed.
The Matrix certification program was developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation’s largest health systems, and is designed to help verify and monitor that businesses are taking appropriate measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Certification assesses people, processes and structure. It also involves analysis of workplace policies and procedures, as well as areas where people gather, including density, traffic flow, ventilation and physical proximity. A safety verification seal indicating alignment to certification standards, once granted, is issued for a year and includes another on-site assessment after six months to ensure continued compliance with current guidelines.
“Our company has made tremendous progress in our efforts to protect our team members by transforming our facilities and implementing an always-on testing strategy,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health & Safety for Tyson Foods. “We believe this certification by outside health experts confirms we’re using best-in-class measures to combat the virus. And, what we learn from the plants where we’re piloting this program can also be applied at other company locations across the country.”
Tyson has plants throughout the United States, including Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Joslin, Illinois.