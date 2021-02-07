BIZ BYTES: Credit Union to hold ribbon-cutting at TBK Sports Complex

The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union will hold a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Feb. 11, at its new location at the TBK Sports Complex, 4880 Forest Grove Dr., Bettendorf.

The location opened in July 2020. The credit union wanted to celebrate the opening of the facility last year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic that was not advised.

Jim Watts, president/CEO of the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, will speak at the event, along with a guest speaker from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve been very pleased with the growth of the Quad-Cities as it moves farther into its northeast sector,” Watts said in a news release. “We are excited to have this convenient location in the greater Bettendorf, LeClaire, and Pleasant Valley community.”

Bank of America aids nonprofits addressing housing needs

Three nonprofit organizations serving multiple Iowa communities recently received grants from Bank of America, totaling over $60,000. The funding will help to address the need for affordable housing statewide, made all the more challenging by events brought on by the ongoing health and humanitarian crisis. The recipients play a key role in addressing the growing need for housing services in Iowa and improving the lives of the clients they support.