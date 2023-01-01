BIZ BYTES: D&C Marketing opens in Davenport

D&C Marketing has begun operations in Davenport, offering comprehensive and tailored services to a wide range of clients from small businesses looking to bring in new customers to nonprofits looking to increase donations and social media followings across platforms.

The company is led by and co-owned by Alexandra Dermody and Logan Crisp. Both are natives of the Quad-City area and have varying backgrounds in marketing.

Dermody has an associate degree in business, has worked in the local nonprofit industry and has extensive social media management experience. Crisp has a background in tech and works predominantly with small businesses and for-profit companies.

Both co-owners are Gen Z, which makes up one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer bases, with most using new and more advanced social media to absorb information and make purchasing decisions. They believe they can reach these consumers and specialize in tapping into those that traditional and older marketing methods often ignore or fail to reach.

“No one is better equipped to reach Gen Z and those untapped consumers than someone who understands them, lives like them and thinks like them,” Dermody said. “D&C aims to help local businesses and organizations reach entirely new demographics to enrich and evolve our local economy.”

To learn more about the business, go to dermodycrispmarketing.com or email D&C at hello@dermodycrispmarketing.com.