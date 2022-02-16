BIZ BYTES: Daniel Joiner named UnityPoint Health’s first chief diversity officer

WEST DES MOINES — UnityPoint Health announced Monday, Feb. 14, that Daniel Joiner has been named chief diversity officer.

Joiner has been with UnityPoint Health since 2015, serving as the interim system DEI Consultant for UnityPoint Health, leading a systemwide effort to design and implement a DEI framework and approach for the organization. Additionally, Joiner served as the diversity and community impact officer for UnityPoint Health-Trinity in the Quad-Cities.

In the Quad-Cities, Joiner’s team developed culturally sensitive patient care guides and forged creative partnerships such as “Medicine in the Barbershop”, an initiative to educate Black men about health concerns such as diabetes and heart disease. He also co-chaired an effort to establish a Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) aimed at identifying challenges and solutions for military service members and veterans.

Joiner will begin his new role Feb. 27, and he, his wife, Cara, and their three young children will relocate to central Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0