BIZ BYTES: Davenport Byrider earns president's award; is franchisee of the year

CARMEL, Ind. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used-car dealerships and franchise systems, presented a Franchise of the Year Award to Russ Larson, Jeff Lee, and their team in the Davenport franchise for their performance in 2021.
The Davenport store was also honored with a President’s Award, ranking fourth in the entire Byrider system. This is Larson’s 13th Franchise of the Year Award in 14 years. Byrider Davenport is a multi-year President’s Award winner. The awards were presented at the company's annual convention held Nov. 11-13 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise group based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. The president’s award ranks the top 10% of stores as defined by Byrider’s store metrics system.