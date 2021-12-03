 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: Davenport Byrider earns president's award; is franchisee of the year
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: Davenport Byrider earns president's award; is franchisee of the year

  • 0
Byrider executives

Russ Larson, holding title belt, and Jeff Lee, with long white beard, are honored by Byrider executives and  leadership from several of Larson’s stores.

 CONTRIBUTED

CARMEL, Ind. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used-car dealerships and franchise systems, presented a Franchise of the Year Award to Russ Larson, Jeff Lee, and their team in the Davenport franchise for their performance in 2021.

The Davenport store was also honored with a President’s Award, ranking fourth in the entire Byrider system. This is Larson’s 13th Franchise of the Year Award in 14 years. Byrider Davenport is a multi-year President’s Award winner. The awards were presented at the company's annual convention held Nov. 11-13 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise group based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. The president’s award ranks the top 10% of stores as defined by Byrider’s store metrics system.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Omicron Covid Variant Case Confirmed in U.S.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News