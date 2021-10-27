BIZ BYTES: Davenport Library to hold social media program

Davenport Public Library will hold a program at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to help people learn about social media and building an online presence, and how to use both to establish or build a career or business.
This program, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to be held in person at the Main Library (321 N. Main St.) and virtually.
Those who will attend in person can register at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7969739. Masks are recommended.
To register for the virtual program, see https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/8296234. Virtual registrants will receive an email with the meeting link.