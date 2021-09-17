BIZ BYTES: Davenport man receives mentoring award

Chris Barnard of Davenport received the Excellence in Mentoring award Sept. 7 at the Iowa State Capitol building.
The award is presented annually to two Iowans who exemplify outstanding dedication and service to the field of mentoring. The recipients were selected from over 300 nominees by the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service and Mentor Iowa.
Barnard has served as a board member and mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley (BBBSMV) for more than 20 years. In 2018, Barnard was matched with his current Little Brother, Hunter, for which his efforts were recognized with the state award. A major initiative co-chaired by Barnard is called Real Men Mentor an initiative set to bring more male mentors into the organization.
Born and raised in Davenport, Barnard is a local business owner of Marigold Resources.