BIZ BYTES: Davenport Parks and Recreation to hold open interviews for job seekers

Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hiring part-time and seasonal positions for ages 15 or older.

Events are scheduled for golf and park maintenance, recreation, aquatics and summer camp positions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, and from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23; Wednesday, March 30; and Wednesday, April 6. All will be at the River's Edge, 700 W. River Drive, Davenport.