BIZ BYTES: Davenport Parks and Recreation to hold open interviews for job seekers

Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hiring part-time and seasonal positions for ages 15 or older.
Staff will hold open interview opportunities for prospective applicants.
Events are scheduled for golf and park maintenance, recreation, aquatics and summer camp positions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, and from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23; Wednesday, March 30; and Wednesday, April 6. All will be at the River's Edge, 700 W. River Drive, Davenport.
Visit www.davenportiowa.com/parks to view open positions. Those who are unable to attend one of the open interview dates may apply online.