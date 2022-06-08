 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Deere & Company raises dividend 8%

John Deere Logo
Rick Rector

The Deere & Company Board of Directors declared last month a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share payable Aug. 8, to stockholders of record on June 30.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 8 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 8% per share.

"The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our Smart Industrial strategy,” John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "It also shows our confidence in the company's future direction."

Retailers amass $45B in extra inventory

