BIZ BYTES: Delta Dental of Iowa provides $3.3M to Iowa programs

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Delta Dental of Iowa and its foundation provided $3.3 million to 264 organizations across all 99 counties in Iowa to address oral and overall health needs in 2021.
Quad-Cities' organizations receiving funding included:
• Rethink Your Drink water bottle filling stations for schools like Harrison Elementary, Truman Elementary, Washington Elementary, and Garfield Elementary
• I-Smile preventive education and/or Toothbrush Donations to Bettendorf Community School preschool program and AGAPE Center Project Toothbrush
• Innovation and Ignite Grants for Family Resources for $25,000 and to the Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group, $25,000 for its Health Inequity Media Mitigation project.
Awarding three FIND (Fulfilling Iowa’s Need for Dentists) Loan Repayment recipients in Marshalltown, Muscatine and Decorah.