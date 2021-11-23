BIZ BYTES: Dohrn Transfer streamlining dock operations

Carrier Logistics Inc., veteran providers of freight management software for Less-Than-Truckload fleets, and LTL carrier Dohrn Transfer Company, a Rock Island-based unit of Pitt Ohio Transportation Group, announced Tuesday a program for implementing CLI’s Dock Management System and Dock Management Board.
“In our industry, days and even hours added to transit will greatly impact our customers, so our technology initiatives are centered around improving efficiency.” said Heather Dohrn, vice president, sales and marketing at Dohrn Transfer.
Automated dock management technology from CLI gives Dohrn Transfer immediate visibility into detailed load and shipment information and potential operational issues. The Dock Management Board provides real-time visibility and control over each trailer and dock door, while the mobile component guides the dockworkers as they load, unload and inspect freight.
Expected labor savings of over 16% are anticipated at Dohrn Transfer when full use of CLI’s Dock Management Board and handheld scanners is in place.