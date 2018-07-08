Benefiting from Dress for Success Quad-Cities will no longer stop after landing a job or participating in a year-long program.
Women who have completed the 12-month Professional Women's Group (PWG) program may now join a new program, the Professional Women's Group Alumnae (PWGA) this month. Executive Director Regina Haddock said the program's goal is job retention and career advancement.
So far, more than 100 employed women have participated in PWG and 21 women have graduated, she said.
"The PWGA launch is the culmination of more than two years of planning and provides women with an avenue for a life-long active membership in a safe and supportive sisterhood," Haddock said in a news release. "It allows women to build upon the new and enhanced skills they've been learning while expanding their network and making an impact in the broader community."
Workshop topics will include financial health, work and life balance, leadership, health and wellness, plus career advancement, she said.
For more information, visit quadcities.dressforsuccess.org.
Q-C firm engineers renovated museum at Gateway Arch
A Quad-Cities based firm, IMEG Corp., has engineered a $109 million renovation and expansion of the museum at Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis.
The Gateway Arch reopened to the public Tuesday, according to a news relase. IMEG's St. Louis staff provided mechanical, electrical and telecommunications design services. The project added a 2,000 square-foot grand entrance facing Luther Ely Smith Square and the Historic Old Courthouse.
A new three-story atrium shines natural light on the subterranean museum spaces, which have all been modernized and renovated, according to the news release.
IMEG is headquartered in Rock Island and has 1,200 employees at more than 35 locations across the world.
Happy Joe's launches Hero Meals
Happy Joe's has launched a new program to recognize local heroes, such as police officers, firefighters, EMTs and anyone who has served in the military.
The Hero Meal program asks guests to purchase a meal or donate a dollar amount, which will be listed on a certificate that will hang inside the restaurant, according to a news release. Local heroes can pull a certificate off the wall to use.
The corporate-owned locations kicked off the Hero Meal program last month. The program is expected to go chain-wide and run through September.