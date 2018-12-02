City and community leaders celebrated the long-awaited return of Dunkin' to Rock Island last week.
On Friday, the national doughnut and coffee chain hosted a grand opening celebration at the new restaurant, at 2711 18th Ave., Rock Island.
Representatives from Pink Heals, which supports women and children battling cancer, passed out free coffee coupons to donors, according to a news release. And, members of the Rock Island High School Band performed at the event.
The new restaurant is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Community Foundation to give $250,000 in scholarships
High school and college students can now apply for scholarships from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
The organization announced last week that applications for 2019 scholarships are now available. According to a news release, 40 different scholarships will be awarded to 80 new students this spring, totaling more than $250,000 in awards.
"Every year, the Quad-Cities Community Foundation has the distinct privilege and honor to partner with donors to support the educational ambitions of our region's students,” said Lisa Stachula, with the foundation. "Scholarships are available for all ages and career goals, from high school seniors preparing for college to non-traditional students returning to school. We also have multiple scholarships for people interested in skilled trades and STEM careers."
Students may take a quiz through the online application system to find out which scholarships they can apply for, plus see specific criteria and award amounts.
For more information, call Stachula at 563-326-2840, or visit QCCommunityFoundation.org/scholarships.
Area nonprofits receive grants from Alliant Energy
The Alliant Energy Foundation distributed $20,000 in grants to 17 area nonprofits last week.
Among the recipients are: Family Resources in Muscatine, Young Women's Christian Association in Clinton, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton, Life Connections Peer Recovery Services in DeWitt, Family YMCA of Muscatine, Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America, plus the Muscatine Center for Social Action.
"Our grant recipients represent so many wonderful groups who work to make life better in our state," said executive director Julie Bauer, in a news release. "Our investments support their crucial activities that make a difference for families, education and the environment in the area."
So far this grant cycle, the foundation has donated 145 awards, totaling more than $329,000, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter