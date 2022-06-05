 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

BIZ BYTES: East Moline honored for excellence in financial reporting

East Moline water tower

East Moline water tower.

 FILE PHOTO

CHICAGO — Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada  has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of East Moline for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

