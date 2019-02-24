Quad-City residents can support Junior Achievement of the Heartland in March by visiting Jersey Mike's Subs in Davenport.
The restaurant, at 2124 E. Kimberly Road, is holding its ninth annual March Month of Giving campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Junior Achievement of the Heartland, which works to help young people reach economic success.
On March 27, Jersey Mike's will give 100 percent of the day's sales to Junior Achievement, according to a news release. On the "Day of Giving," local Jersey Mike's owners throughout the country will donate every single dollar to more than 180 different charities, hospitals, youth organizations and nonprofits.
"Last year’s nationwide Month of Giving initiative raised more than $6 million for charities making a big difference in their local communities, and this year, we hope to raise even more," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, in the release. "From the early days, it’s just what we’ve always done — give to give, as they say. This March, I invite you to visit Jersey Mike’s to help support an important cause in your neighborhood.”
United Way names senior VP of resource development
United Way of the Quad-Cities has named Jennifer von Kaenel as senior vice president of resource development.
She returns to the organization where she served as vice president of major gifts and endowment from 2004 to 2005, according to a news release.
"We’re excited to welcome Jen back to the United Way family," said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO, in the release. "Jen’s passion to be a difference-maker is contagious. She’s motivated by a strong commitment to service — to people and our community. This makes her a great fit with our staff, volunteers, advocates and donors who care about amplifying the success of every Quad-Citizen."
With more than 23 years of experience in development, marketing and volunteer management, von Kaenel has previously served as development director at WVIK Quad-Cities NPR. Most recently, she was the director of development and public relations for the Moline Foundation.
Deadline approaching for farmer conservation assistance
Iowa farmers seeking conservation planning and financial assistance have until mid-March to apply for an incentives program.
Farmers should contact their local USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service office for help treating natural resource concerns. NRCS accepts conservation program applications on a continuous basis but periodically makes application selections as funding allows, according to a news release.
Iowa NRCS offices will rank all Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP, applications beginning March 15.
In 2018, NRCS obligated a record $34.6 million in EQIP funds to Iowa farmers. Using EQIP assistance, farmers can adopt structural and management practices to help treat a natural resource concern, such as soil erosion or water quality, on working agricultural lands.
The assistance can also be used to help implement practices to improve pasture management, such as using cover crops or to transition to organic production.
For more details, contact the local USDA service center or visit nrcs.usda.gov/getstarted.
—Sarah Ritter