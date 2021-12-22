BIZ BYTES: EICC offers diversity, equity and inclusion online training

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is offering free diversity, equity and inclusion training workshops to help community members, local businesses and organizations create an inclusive workplace culture and build the successful teams they need to thrive.

The workshops will be offered online from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11 (Diversity: Let’s Get the Conversation Started!), 18 (The Pandemic and the Headlines: Shocks and Responses) and 25 (The Business Case for a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Work Environment). Registration can be for one, two or all three sessions.

According to a study by McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, organizations with a more diverse workforce perform better financially.

Nationally recognized presenter Yves Salomon-Fernández, Ph.D., will help define what diversity means and provide insight into how you can create a more equitable and inclusive environment within your organization.

For more information about the training, visit eicc.edu/equity or call 1-888-336-3907 or 563-441-4100.

