BIZ BYTES: EICC to hold open house and reverse job fair

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is opening its doors to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, for "All Things IT at EICC," an open house and reverse job fair event, at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Students from the college’s Augmented and Virtual Reality, Web Development, Programming, Networking and Cybersecurity programs will demonstrate their skills and show-off their portfolios and projects. Anyone interested in pursuing an information technology program at EICC is invited to ask our students questions, tour our state-of-the-art facilities and meet our knowledgeable instructors.

Employers also can meet students, view their portfolios, pick up a resume and follow-up later with job interviews.

Questions? Contact Roberta Osmers, Associate Professor of Information Technology, at rfosmers@eicc.edu or 563-336-3455.

