BIZ BYTES: Elite Casino Resorts promotes Hyder

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino in Davenport since 2014, has been appointed a regional vice president for Elite Casino Resorts.
Hyder will oversee operations of Rhythm City and the planned development of Walker's Bluff Casino Resort in Carterville, Ill.
He has over 30 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industries. He previously worked for Caesars Entertainment, in New Orleans, Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc., Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino & Marriott Hotels and Hilton Hotels. He serves on several boards including immediate past chairman of the board of directors – Visit Quad Cities; Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce; and the Downtown Davenport Partnership.