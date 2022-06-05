 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.

The lineup of employers for June 13 are:

  • Hotel Blackhawk: Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders, and servers.
  • Katun Corporation: Hiring for shippers.
  • Bally's Quad Cities: Hiring for IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician, and housekeepers.
  • Tyson Fresh Meats: Hiring for general production, maintenance, premium, and part-time summer help, and general labor.
  • Greystone Manufacturing LLC: Hiring for quality inspection, maintenance technician, and maintenance manager.
  • Elliott Aviation: Hiring for various positions.
  • Uniparts Olsen: Hiring for welders, CNC, and forklift operators.
  • Manatts Inc.: Hiring for class A, B, and CDL drivers.
  • Home Instead: Hiring for caregiving.
  • Bright Achievers Developmental Daycare: Hiring for lead teacher, teacher assistants, day care ranger, and food specialist.
  • Naeve Family Beef: Hiring for hourly fabrication and harvest positions.
