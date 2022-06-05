BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.
The lineup of employers for June 13 are:
- Hotel Blackhawk: Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders, and servers.
- Katun Corporation: Hiring for shippers.
- Bally's Quad Cities: Hiring for IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician, and housekeepers.
- Tyson Fresh Meats: Hiring for general production, maintenance, premium, and part-time summer help, and general labor.
- Greystone Manufacturing LLC: Hiring for quality inspection, maintenance technician, and maintenance manager.
- Elliott Aviation: Hiring for various positions.
- Uniparts Olsen: Hiring for welders, CNC, and forklift operators.
- Manatts Inc.: Hiring for class A, B, and CDL drivers.
- Home Instead: Hiring for caregiving.
- Bright Achievers Developmental Daycare: Hiring for lead teacher, teacher assistants, day care ranger, and food specialist.
- Naeve Family Beef: Hiring for hourly fabrication and harvest positions.