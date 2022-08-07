 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

  • 0
IowaWORKS

Ten business will take part in "Opportunity Knocks Monday" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The lineup:

  • Michelle's Vocational Placement LLC: Hiring for coaches.
  • Nestle Purina PetCare: Hiring for associate tech factory quality.​
  • Team Staffing: Hiring for multiple machine Operators.
  • Compass One Healthcare: Hiring for cooks, chefs, patient servers and dishwashers.
  • Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing.
  • Hill and Valley Inc.: Hiring for general labor, supervisors and engineers.
  • Frontier Hospitality Group: Hiring for front desk, housekeeping, cooks and laundry attendants.
  • Mediacom Communication Corporation: Hiring for broadband specialists, customer sales and service representatives.
  • RJK: Hiring for warehouse, assembly production and office clerical.
  • Durham School Services: Hiring for school bus drivers.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News