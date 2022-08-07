BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

Ten business will take part in "Opportunity Knocks Monday" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The lineup:
- Michelle's Vocational Placement LLC: Hiring for coaches.
- Nestle Purina PetCare: Hiring for associate tech factory quality.
- Team Staffing: Hiring for multiple machine Operators.
- Compass One Healthcare: Hiring for cooks, chefs, patient servers and dishwashers.
- Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing.
- Hill and Valley Inc.: Hiring for general labor, supervisors and engineers.
- Frontier Hospitality Group: Hiring for front desk, housekeeping, cooks and laundry attendants.
- Mediacom Communication Corporation: Hiring for broadband specialists, customer sales and service representatives.
- RJK: Hiring for warehouse, assembly production and office clerical.
- Durham School Services: Hiring for school bus drivers.