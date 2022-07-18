 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The lineup of employers:

  • USP Thomson: Hiring for correctional officers nurse and more.
  • MetroLINK: Hiring for bus drivers, fuel station attendant, fleet maintenance tech.
  • Per Mar Security: Hiring for special events and security officers.
  • Zachry Group: Hiring for production techs, scaffold builders and insulators.
  • HNI: Hiring for Production, part time and more.
  • Hill and Valley Inc.: Hiring for production associates and maintenance technicians.
  • Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing, medical assistance and phlebotomy.
  • Durham School Services: Hiring for drivers.
  • Dohrn Transfer: Hiring for doc workers, Non CDL driver, CDL B driver, CDL A city and line haul drivers.
  • KATUN corporation: Hiring for a warehouse lead.
  • Compass One Health Care: Hiring for chefs, cooks, housekeepers, dishwasher and patient server.
  • Mediacom: Hiring for broadband specialist and call center reps.
  • Walmart: Hiring for manager, personal choppers and cashiers.
  • Team Staffing Solutions: Hiring for industrial warehouse machine operators and welders.
  • Uniparts Olsen: Hiring for engineer, grind (2nd shift), cut off (1st and 2nd shift), NPD project coordinator, maintenance temp and production supervisor.
