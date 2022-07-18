BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The lineup of employers:
- USP Thomson: Hiring for correctional officers nurse and more.
- MetroLINK: Hiring for bus drivers, fuel station attendant, fleet maintenance tech.
- Per Mar Security: Hiring for special events and security officers.
- Zachry Group: Hiring for production techs, scaffold builders and insulators.
- HNI: Hiring for Production, part time and more.
- Hill and Valley Inc.: Hiring for production associates and maintenance technicians.
- Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing, medical assistance and phlebotomy.
- Durham School Services: Hiring for drivers.
- Dohrn Transfer: Hiring for doc workers, Non CDL driver, CDL B driver, CDL A city and line haul drivers.
- KATUN corporation: Hiring for a warehouse lead.
- Compass One Health Care: Hiring for chefs, cooks, housekeepers, dishwasher and patient server.
- Mediacom: Hiring for broadband specialist and call center reps.
- Walmart: Hiring for manager, personal choppers and cashiers.
- Team Staffing Solutions: Hiring for industrial warehouse machine operators and welders.
- Uniparts Olsen: Hiring for engineer, grind (2nd shift), cut off (1st and 2nd shift), NPD project coordinator, maintenance temp and production supervisor.