BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.
The lineup of employers:
- Comfort Keepers: Hiring for Caregiver.
- RJK: Hiring for warehouse and production.
- North Scott Community School District: Hiring for substitute staff (teachers, aides, custodians, food service, bus drivers).
- Mediacom Communications Corporation: Hiring for broadband specialist, customer service & sales representatives.
- Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing and MAs.
- Durham School Services: Hiring for school bus drivers.
- Team Staffing: Hiring for industrial, warehouse, general heavy laborers, welders, CNC operators, and other related positions.
- FED EX: Warehouse Package Handler: part-time, $15-$16/hour to start plus benefits.
- Other positions will be as needed at that time. There may be admin or manager positions available at that time.
- Skip-a long Community Service: Hiring for teachers, assistant teachers, accounting and more.
- Walmart, Kimberly Road: cashiers, stocking, digital shopper.
- Zachry Industrial, Inc.: Hiring for production techs, insulator helpers, scaffold builder helpers, insulators, scaffold builders.