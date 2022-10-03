 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.

The lineup of employers:

  • Comfort Keepers: Hiring for Caregiver.
  • RJK: Hiring for warehouse and production.
  • North Scott Community School District: Hiring for substitute staff (teachers, aides, custodians, food service, bus drivers).
  • Mediacom Communications Corporation: Hiring for broadband specialist, customer service & sales representatives.
  • Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing and MAs.
  • Durham School Services: Hiring for school bus drivers.
  • Team Staffing: Hiring for industrial, warehouse, general heavy laborers, welders, CNC operators, and other related positions.
  • FED EX: Warehouse Package Handler: part-time, $15-$16/hour to start plus benefits.
  • Other positions will be as needed at that time. There may be admin or manager positions available at that time.
  • Skip-a long Community Service: Hiring for teachers, assistant teachers, accounting and more.
  • Walmart, Kimberly Road: cashiers, stocking, digital shopper.
  • Zachry Industrial, Inc.: Hiring for production techs, insulator helpers, scaffold builder helpers, insulators, scaffold builders.
