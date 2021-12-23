 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
BIZ BYTES: Erwin named executive director of cancer initiative
0 Comments
topical

BIZ BYTES: Erwin named executive director of cancer initiative

  • 0

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative has named Cassandra Erwin as the executive director of the 13-year-old organization. She previously worked for the Quad-Cities Chapter of NECA as benefits fund manager. Jodie Kavensky, founder, and CEO of the organization is stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities but will remain as board president, health educator and survivor liaison.

“I am deeply moved by the impact NormaLeah has with survivors through programs like sisterSTRONG," Erwin said. "I am looking forward to participating in health fairs and educating others on ovarian cancer and its connection to other cancers.”

In the Quad-Cities, more than 2,500 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer during their lifetimes. Ovarian cancer has long been considered a “silent killer,” because the symptoms are subtle and advance slowly. It is hard to detect, difficult to treat and there is no reliable screening test.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID still dominated 2021. Here’s how new technology helped fight the virus this year

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News