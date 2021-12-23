BIZ BYTES: Erwin named executive director of cancer initiative

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative has named Cassandra Erwin as the executive director of the 13-year-old organization. She previously worked for the Quad-Cities Chapter of NECA as benefits fund manager. Jodie Kavensky, founder, and CEO of the organization is stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities but will remain as board president, health educator and survivor liaison.

“I am deeply moved by the impact NormaLeah has with survivors through programs like sisterSTRONG," Erwin said. "I am looking forward to participating in health fairs and educating others on ovarian cancer and its connection to other cancers.”

In the Quad-Cities, more than 2,500 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer during their lifetimes. Ovarian cancer has long been considered a “silent killer,” because the symptoms are subtle and advance slowly. It is hard to detect, difficult to treat and there is no reliable screening test.

